Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Sept. 12.
Senior Menu
Monday, Sept. 19, Italian sausage sub, penne pasta marinara, Capri vegetable blend, hoagie roll, butterscotch pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, Swedish meatballs with gravy buttered egg noodles, green peas, split top roll, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, Baked chicken tenders, tater tots, corn, dinner roll with margarine, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Sept. 22, Pierogies with buttered onions, sauerkraut, diced beets, white bread with margarine, applesauce.
Friday, Sept. 23, Beef and macaroni casserole, steamed cauliflower, diced carrots, wheat bread with margarine, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Sept. 19, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body; and 10-11 a.m., COVID with Renee Johnstonbaugh.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body; and 10 a.m. to noon, crafting class.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body and bowling with Wii; and 11 a.m. to noon, funny money auction.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise body and brain; 10-11 a.m., make and take; and 11 a.m. to noon, cards and puzzles.
Friday, Sept. 23, 9:30-10 a.m. exercise body and brain; 10-11 a.m. game of the day; and 11 a.m. to noon, bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, Sept. 19, 10-11 a.m., simple recipes; and 12:15- 1:15 p.m., Name That Price.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10-11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise program; 11 a.m. to noon, Arches National Park You Tube tour; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., cards.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to noon, Grand Canyon National Park You Tube tour; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., dominos.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 10-11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., pick or poke bingo.
Friday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to noon, Bryce Zion and Grand Canyon National Park You Tube tour; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., what tours for next month and non-perishable food bags.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m., socialization and bingo.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m., word games and bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m., corn hole and bingo.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m., Open forum with state Rep. Tommy Sankey and bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m., card games; and 1 p.m., checkers.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., crosswords; and 1 p.m., Wii.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m., cracker bingo; and 1 p.m., word search.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m., dominos; and 1 p.m., crosswords.
Friday, Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m., crosswords; and 1 p.m., checkers.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m., walking class and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., bingo.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m., “Adult and Child Weight Management” with Renee Johnsonbaugh, Ameri Health Caritas.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m., September birthday celebration.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m., walking class and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., blood pressure checks.