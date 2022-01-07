Clearfield girls basketball player Cayleigh Walker has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 1.
Walker scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Bison to a 40-22 victory over Curwensville in the Bob E. Day Classic.
“Cayleigh is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “Her drive to get back on the court this season after the injury she sustained is remarkable. Cayleigh shows up every practice looking to improve her skill level and wanting to learn. She is the power for our team that never quits, her inside presence is a key component for the success of our team.”