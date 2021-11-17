BRADENTON, Fla. — When Ben Cherington took over as general manager of the Pirates, it was one of the organization’s biggest flaws. Although it would be hard to say Cherington’s team was stacked at any position, Pittsburgh was noticeably thin behind home plate, with no catchers ranked among its top 30 prospects.
The landscape looks substantially different now — and not just because the Pirates drafted backstop-of-the-future Henry Davis first overall in June.
For the first time in what seems like forever, it appears the Pirates actually have some legitimate depth at the position.
Davis obviously sits (or squats) at the top considering he’s the Pirates’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, but also ranked in the top 30 is Endy Rodriguez (No. 19) at Low-A Bradenton.
Abrahan Gutierrez, meanwhile, is a talented catcher the Pirates actually traded for twice, once in the original Tyler Anderson deal (that fell apart over another player’s failed physical) and then for good by sending minor league reliever Braeden Ogle to the Phillies.
“I feel great because we all have different talents and strengths,” Rodriguez said Tuesday at LECOM Park, with minor league coach Jonathan Prieto translating. “We push each other, and we compete against each other. But at the same time, we learn from each other while practicing. It’s a healthy competition.”
Aside from these three, the Pirates acquired Carter Bins from the Mariners in the eventual Anderson deal, while Eli Wilson — a 16th-round pick in 2019 — showed some signs by hitting .328 in 39 games this season with the Marauders.
Bins, who was a top-30 prospect in Seattle, hit .234 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and a .772 OPS with three teams in 2021.
Add it up, and the position has become at least reasonably stocked at several levels of the minor leagues, highlighted by Davis and athletic and versatile player in Rodriguez — the Southeast League’s player of the year this past season — who can also play the outfield.
At the top of the organizational depth chart, of course, Davis said he really looks up to in Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove winner who “sets the tone” for the rest of the group.
“Just trying to learn from him and the other resources we have as much as I can and work my way up there and contribute just he like he is,” Davis said.
While much has been made about Davis, and for good reason, chances are Pirates fans do not know as much about Rodriguez and Gutierrez, who split catching duties late in the season with Low-A Bradenton and have actually become good friends.
Gutierrez is from Caracas, Venezuela and grew up adoring Salvador Perez, Yadier Molina and another catcher who’s wildly popular among Pirates fans — Francisco Cervelli.
Ever since he started playing baseball at age 4, Gutierrez has never considered playing another position.
Although he missed two weeks late in the season with an undisclosed injury, Gutierrez wound up hitting .294 over 22 games with the Pirates and getting on base at a .448 clip.
Overall this season, Gutierrez hit .290 with two organizations while producing an .869 OPS.
Behind the plate, Gutierrez said he’s been working a lot on his blocking and throwing while trying to perfect his use of a one-knee stance, something he said still feels a little unnatural.
“I’m trying to learn the most that I can, especially here in this camp,” Gutierrez said. “Every day for me is an opportunity to get better. That’s that’s my thought process now. That’s my goal.”
Gutierrez has a couple of tattoos on his forearms that help keep him focused.
On his right wrist is the word “Strong” because he said it aligns with his mental side. He also has “Believe in Yourself” inscribed on his left biceps, while “Family” is spelled out in Arabic on his left wrist.
“Sometimes I like to put them together side-by-side like, ‘A strong family,’ “ Gutierrez said.
As for Rodriguez, a native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, he said he grew this season at the plate with a more comfortable stance that he stuck with the entire year and also making better swing decisions.
The biggest focus for Rodriguez at this camp has been improving his pitch-framing and how he uses his glove to flip counts in his pitchers’ favor.
“I feel good,” Rodriguez said. “I think working hard is always the most important. It’s a long year. When you do that, you feel better.”
Given Davis’ pedigree, chances are Rodriguez will eventually shift to another position to keep his bat in the lineup after he finished among the top-five in his league in several offensive categories, including first in extra-base hits (46), total bases (193) and runs scored (73); second in RBIs (73), slugging percentage (.512), OPS (.892) and hits (111); and tied for third in home runs (15).
Rodriguez hit safely in 20 of his final 23 games before going 6 for 13 with a double and RBI in the Marauders’ three-game championship series victory against Tampa.
Even though they seem to be competing for the same job, Gutierrez and Rodriguez have grown close, with the latter becoming one of the first players to welcome the former into the organization.
“He’s my brother, man,” Gutierrez said. “I feel blessed because this entire catching group feels like a family.”