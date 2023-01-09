TEMPE, Ariz. — Casey DeSmith isn’t one to focus the attention on himself when things go well for him in net, even when he would have every reason to.
The Penguins’ 4-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night was the latest example of humility from Pittsburgh’s usual backup goaltender in one of his best starts of the season. A game removed from producing his lowest save percentage of the year in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, DeSmith deflected his success against Arizona to his teammates following the squad’s win that broke a six-game losing streak.
“I think it was just a total team effort from start to finish tonight,” DeSmith said. “We got off to a slow start in Vegas and obviously we were down after one tonight, but we didn’t give in. The boys just dug in, played really well, and happy to get it done.”
While DeSmith only faced 24 shots from the Coyotes, many of them were quality looks. According to Sportlogiq, 11 of Arizona’s shots came from the slot, and DeSmith made saves on every one of them. The only goal he let up came from Barrett Hayton, who batted down a mid-air pass to the back of the net from just outside the crease.
Otherwise, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny’s group couldn’t crack DeSmith.
“We just could not score,” Tourigny said. “We created a lot of good offense, we had breakaways, we had good looks, shot from the slot. We had about everything, rebounds, screen shots. We just could not score.”
Since Tristan Jarry’s lower-body injury has him sidelined for the foreseeable future, DeSmith has become the de facto No. 1 netminder for coach Mike Sullivan in the meantime. Earlier in the week, DeSmith discussed how a more prominent role like the one he’s been thrust into brings out the best hockey in him.
Making his second start in as many games for just the second time this season, DeSmith impressed Sullivan with his goaltending work.
Just under five minutes into the second period with the Penguins chasing a goal, the Coyotes were on the verge of adding another. Travis Boyd slithered into the slot past Pittsburgh’s defense, but his shot attempt never reached the net since it was blocked by Chad Ruhwedel. The Penguins couldn’t clear, though; from a crouch, Lawson Crouse nearly put the puck past DeSmith, who made the save but fell on his behind in the act.
While sprawled on the ice, DeSmith somehow made a left-pad save on Juuso Valimaki from a seated position a few seconds later to keep the Penguins’ deficit at one. A minute after that tipping point in the contest, Jake Guentzel netted his first of two goals of the evening en route to Pittsburgh’s much-needed win.
“This was one of Casey’s more solid games,” Sullivan said. “I thought we gave up a couple of really good looks in the second period, against our power play in particular.”
Toward the end of the second period with Pittsburgh up 2-1 and on a 5-on-3 after consecutive Coyotes penalties, Arizona’s Nick Bjugstad had a breakaway opportunity against DeSmith, but the netminder came through with a critical stop that Sullivan highlighted.
“The breakaway there was a huge save for us,” Sullivan said. “Those are the timely saves that you need to win games and he gave it to us tonight.”
DeSmith produced another clean sheet in the third period, though he only faced three Arizona shots after seeing 12 in the second frame and eight in the opening period. The Penguins’ third period, which Sullivan said he was “most encouraged by,” featured a Jason Zucker goal to double Pittsburgh’s lead and an empty-netter by Jeff Carter to cement the win.
While it took the majority of the Penguins a little over a period to find their form, DeSmith’s stonewall efforts were able to give his teammates enough time to figure things out on the offensive end.
“I definitely felt good, the whole game, mostly,” DeSmith said. “Had the most action in the second period, I felt really good. Fortunate to make a couple of big saves there on some odd man rushes and keep our momentum going into the third, which I think was really important.”
With the quick turnaround of another game at home against the Vancouver Canucks less than 48 hours after their road win against the Coyotes, the Penguins could turn to DeSmith for the third time in six days — or veteran goalie Dustin Tokarski for his first career start for Pittsburgh.
Regardless of who Sullivan puts in net for the Penguins’ next game, DeSmith is hopeful he and his teammates’ efforts in Arizona can carry over into Tuesday.
“I thought everyone did a really good job, made my job easy for most of the night,” DeSmith said. “Felt good. Something to build on.”