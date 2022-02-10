KANATA, Ontario — Matt Murray was rock solid against his old team, resembling the goalie who got the Penguins back to the top of the NHL in 2016 and 2017.
But Tuesday night, it would be Murray’s former backup who got the victory.
Casey DeSmith, who has struggled for much of this season, took another step in the right direction.
He got the shutout to outduel Murray and help the Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators, 2-0, at a quiet, mostly vacant Canadian Tire Centre.
Sidney Crosby fired six shots on Murray but couldn’t net that milestone goal.
Murray, who won the Stanley Cup twice with Pittsburgh, was making his first career start against the Penguins, the team that drafted him in 2012.
Due to an illness, he was unable to suit up when the Senators visited Pittsburgh last month.
In an interview with the Post-Gazette before that game, he expressed gratitude for his time in Pittsburgh and lasting friendships forged with fellow Penguins.
“I enjoyed every second of my time in Pittsburgh. And I miss it. I miss it dearly to this day. … I literally have no complaints, no regrets or anything like that. I’m just super thankful that I got to spend all those years there,” Murray said.
As a few longtime Penguins were playing a little game of two-touch soccer to get warmed up before Thursday’s pregame skate, the goalie strolled by and hooted at the group. Crosby welcomed him with a quick smile and a warm hug.
Bryan Rust gave him a playful salute. Jake Guentzel hit him with a fist bump.
That night, Murray and his old buddies from the Burgh had quite the battle.
The young Senators were feeling frisky heading into Thursday. Led by a resurgent Murray, they had won five of their previous eight games and two in a row.
Due to COVID-19-related restrictions in Ontario, capacity was limited to 500 fans. The pumped-in crowd noise was reminiscent of a 1990s bubble hockey game. It was the first time the Penguins played in such an environment since last April.
The Penguins, after briefly returning to Pittsburgh for a practice or two, will next travel to New Jersey. Sunday’s matinee against the Devils starts at 1 p.m.