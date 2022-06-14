ST. LOUIS — Jason Delay always knew in the back of his mind this was a possibility, but it wasn’t something he realistically expected would happen.
Yet when Delay takes the field Tuesday at Busch Stadium, it will be the culmination of a crazy couple of days for the 27-year-old Vanderbilt product, a whirlwind leading to a most unlikely MLB debut.
Added to the taxi squad in Atlanta, the Pirates activated Delay before Monday’s game when Duane Underwood Jr. went on the COVID-19 injured list. They told Delay on Monday night that he would catch the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
“I was a lot more emotional than I anticipated,” Delay said Tuesday morning. “Just calling my dad (Tim, plus mom Vicky), I was tearing up on the phone, calling some friends, crying pretty much as soon as I got back to my hotel room.
“They told me pretty close to game time [Monday], so I had to take my emotions and put ‘em to the side for a little bit. When I got back to the hotel, that’s when things kind of hit me a little harder.”
How the Pirates told Delay was funny, too. In the pregame scouting meeting with Mitch Keller, bench coach Don Kelly tapped Delay on the shoulder and said manager Derek Shelton wanted to see him.
Delay returned after Shelton broke the news and tried to play it cool. But when he turned around, a bunch of Pirates relievers were there, hooting and hollering.
“I didn’t really want to interrupt the meeting,” Delay said. “I wanted Mitch to be locked in. I turned around, and a bunch of the bullpen guys were behind me screaming. It was a really cool moment.”
A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Delay began the season on Class AAA Indianapolis’ opening day roster and hit .250 in 22 games, including a .327 average over his last 49 at-bats. He also hit .313 with five extra-base hits in 11 May games.
Delay started 19 of his 22 games for the Indians at catcher, posting a .984 fielding percentage (3 errors in 187 total chances) while throwing out 37.5% (6 of 16) of would-be base-stealers this season. He’s thrown out 37.9% (11 of 29) in 33 Class AAA games since 2021.
“I would consider myself a defense-first catcher,” Delay said. “I think I receive pretty well. I’d like to think I can call a good game. I just want to help this team win, whatever I can do.”
In college, Delay played on Commodores teams that featured Bryan Reynolds, Tyler Beede and Braves pitcher Kyle Wright.
He and Reynolds are extremely close and were in each other’s weddings. Delay joked that Reynolds has been helpful “making sure I don’t do anything stupid in the clubhouse.”
“Obviously very deserving,” Reynolds said. “Great player. Just to get the opportunity, it’s really cool. The fact that I get to be here and watch it, it’s sweet.
“Me, him and Kyle Wright were all roommates. Everybody is in the big leagues right now. So that’s pretty cool.”
Delay represents the sixth catcher the Pirates have used this season, an MLB-high.
He and Canaan Smith-Njigba will represent their eighth and ninth players to make MLB debuts this season, as well.
The first seven of those were fairly routine — a prospect works for this, has at least some idea it’s coming, travels from a minor league park, walks into a major league clubhouse for what’s almost always the first time.
It was a little different for Delay, having already been here.
“I always knew there was a possibility,” Delay said. “Being on the taxi squad, anything can happen. I was making sure I was staying ready. I was in the bullpen for the first few games. I was really trying to absorb the tendencies of the pitchers I was catching and just kind of see what they had. I was hoping to stay ready and hoping to get this chance. Here we are.”
On a blazing-hot day with triple-digit temperatures, Delay couldn’t be happier to strap on the gear. It’s a dream come true and something he couldn’t possibly have thought was coming.
“The weather has honestly been the least of my concerns,” Delay said. “I’ll do it in 150 [degrees]. I’m just happy to be here.”