DETROIT — The long season will reveal what exactly the Penguins have in Ryan Poehling, the other player in their July trade with the Montreal Canadiens.
At minimum, Poehling has added young legs and flexibility to their forward group. He also brought something else with him to Pittsburgh: oodles of positivity.
One quick chat with the 23-year-old will have you walking away with a smile.
What was it like watching Montreal march to the Stanley Cup Final without him? “Cool.”
Getting lost in the shuffle there? It was a great learning experience for him.
Heck, he even struck an upbeat tone while talking about his hometown Minnesota Vikings, the NFL embodiment of Charlie Brown whiffing on the football.
So, yeah, Poehling is pretty pumped about his opportunity with the Penguins.
“It’s a fresh start,” he said. “And I’m looking to improve my game in Pittsburgh.”
The Canadiens picked Poehling in the first round in 2017 and fast-tracked him to the NHL. At age 20, the former St. Cloud State standout made his debut, netting a hat trick. He was the first Montreal player to accomplish that since 1943.
The following season, he split time between Montreal and their American Hockey League affiliate. Then his 2020-21 season was cut short by a wrist injury.
The Canadiens went on a Cinderella run to the Cup final that summer. Poehling probably would have played a part in it if he didn’t need surgery.
“It was cool. That town was [expletive] crazy,” Poehling said with a grin. “It sucked not being in the lineup because you’re hurt. But those are your teammates and you want the best for them. It was fun to see how good they played. I think it motivates you when you watch people you care about go out and do that stuff.”
With the Canadiens losing a couple of centers before last season, there was hope in Montreal that Poehling would seize a full-time lineup spot during training camp. However, he began the year back in the AHL. He would end up playing 57 games for the banged-up Canadiens as they bottomed out in the standings.
Poehling finished 2021-22 with nine goals, 17 points and a minus-21 rating.
He said he hadn’t really considered the possibility he could be traded until he was back home in Minnesota and received a text message from one teammate.
“I was just chilling and [ Jeff] Petry actually reached out to me two weeks before [the trade] and said, ‘Do you think we’re going to get traded?’” I had no idea. I didn’t know anything,” he said. “It’s funny. We both got traded to the same team.”
Pittsburgh acquired Petry, the veteran defenseman, and Poehling from Montreal in exchange for Mike Matheson. Draft picks were also swapped in the deal.
If Poehling harbors hard feelings about being traded, he sure isn’t letting on.
“I grew up a lot in my time there and I appreciated that about it,” he said. “I learned a lot. The guys there were a lot of fun. We had a good group of young core guys. The biggest thing was just learning how to become a pro. When I signed, I was 19 and super young. It was my first time moving away from home.”
Poehling is still getting acclimated to his new city. But Pittsburgh reminds him of Minnesota, with access to nature and nice golf courses before winter hits.
He said his Penguins teammates and staffers have made him feel welcome.
“I think it’s nice how organized the organization is,” he said. “You just know what you have to do. I think that’s the easiest part. So now [it’s about] just getting better every day and learning the systems and getting more comfortable with that.”
Poehling, who shoots left-handed, is in the bottom-six mix for the Penguins as the regular season nears. Being able to play center or wing should increase his odds of earning a regular role. He will likely play center in Monday’s preseason game in Detroit with Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger still out day to day due to injury.
It would also help if Poehling could contribute on the penalty kill. He dabbled in PK work during his Montreal days, but he noted Pittsburgh’s system is different.
“I like it more,” Poehling said. “I think once I get used to it and more comfortable, which I am, it’s just being more direct and fast. And that’s kind of how I play.”
The Penguins seem to be pleased with what he has shown so far. He is still with the team after they hacked down their training camp roster on Sunday.
But with young players such as Sam Poulin, Drew O’Connor and Filip Hallander pushing for NHL playing time, this positive newcomer still has work to do.
“For me, it’s just doing what I can and being happy with the results,” he said. “If I work as hard as I can and have a good attitude and leave it all out there and be myself, I can live with the results. My time in Montreal showed me that. It’s easier to deal with what happens to you when you know you’ve given it your all.”
Zohorna claimed on waivers
One potential barrier to the lineup for Poehling was cleared Monday when Radim Zohorna, 6-foot-6, 26-year-old Czech was claimed on waivers by the Calgary Flames.
Zohorna, who was cut from the Penguins’ training camp roster on Sunday, had four goals and six assists with a plus-16 rating in 25 games in Pittsburgh.