Clearfield soccer player Camden Gormont has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15.
Gormont scored the lone goal in the Bison’s 1-0 double overtime victory against Bellefonte, handing the Red Raiders just their third defeat of the season. Gormont scored just 34 seconds into the second OT period.
“Cam has been important for us all season and he’s been getting better every game,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “He’s been pretty dominant in the midfield. He launched a beautiful arcing shot at the upper right corner and got the game winner for us. He’s been steady and positive for us all season.”