If there’s a position in an NFL secondary that Cam Sutton hasn’t played, it’s probably because it hasn’t been created yet.
Sutton can play both cornerback positions for the Pittsburgh Steelers, although his main assignment this season has been starting at the right outside spot. He can play both safety positions, in the slot and as a dime linebacker.
As was evidenced in the Steelers’ 15-10 victory at Cleveland last Sunday, Sutton’s versatility extends to special teams, too.
Sutton practiced as the emergency holder in the second half after kicker Chris Boswell was concussed on a fake field goal attempt late in the first half. Sutton’s services weren’t needed — the Steelers tried a 2-point conversion after each of their second-half touchdowns — but he worked with long snapper Christian Kuntz and punter-turned-emergency kicker Pressley Harvin III on the sideline.
“You have to be ready for whatever,” Sutton said.
Sutton said he was approached by assistant wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart, who also works with the special teams, about holding since the Steelers didn’t want to use their other emergency holder, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
“It was a spur of the moment thing,” Sutton said. “If I can do it ... obviously, I could. It was nothing new to me. I held before — in high school and college. I saw an opportunity to keep the flow of the game going. It’s not a moment I wasn’t accustomed to. We got our reps and were ready to go on the side.”
Coach Mike Tomlin had his focus on the field, so he didn’t see Sutton working as a holder. But he wasn’t surprised that his versatile defensive back volunteered — and not because Sutton attended Tennessee in college.
“Guys had a can-do attitude,” he said. “Guys want to ante up and kick in in any way that they could. ... We had a plan, and we were going to execute that plan, and I appreciate the willingness of guys to lend themselves to the calls in whatever way they felt like they could.”
Before he became a starter for the Steelers, Sutton was a core special teams player. His workload on special teams is lighter this year, but he took a snap Sunday on the kick coverage unit and had two snaps on the field goal/extra point block team.
Sutton also has been known to jump into the punt return line in practice.
“I feel like I’m Danny’s most trusted guy,” he said, referring to special teams coach Danny Smith. “I’m appreciative of him to have that trust in me and in the situations that rose on special teams over time.”
Sutton has yet to take an offensive snap in his five seasons with the Steelers, but he would volunteer his services as the emergency quarterback if necessary.
“I’m long down on that list,” he said with a laugh, “but I can do it.”