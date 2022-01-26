Callix Crabbe’s father, Elvin Sr., surely had good intentions, as he named his son after the husk or supportive part of a flower, a move that could easily symbolize growth or beauty. The problem was the spelling.
“Yeah, my dad screwed that one up,” Crabbe said this week with a laugh, referencing the (correct) Calyx spelling that he used for his son’s name.
Recently hired to manage Pittsburgh’s High-A affiliate in Greensboro, Crabbe’s name (pronounced KAY-lix) is hardly the only unique part of his journey, one that has given him a different perspective on coaching and leadership that the Pirates hope will resonate with younger players.
Crabbe, who most recently spent three years as an assistant hitting coach with the Texas Rangers, has never managed above the high school level, which he did at IMG Academy before branching off to start his own company, Crabbe-ology Sports Development, in August 2015.
Not only that, Crabbe grew up in the Virgin Islands ( St. Thomas) and moved to Stone Mountain, Ga., to live with his sister at age 15, something he begged his mother to do for several years before she finally relented.
“My entire life has been a pretty fun experience,” said the 38-year-old Crabbe, who played 21 MLB games for the Padres and also spent time with the Brewers, Mariners and Blue Jays.
So with as much minor league success as the Pirates enjoyed this past season — the sixth-best winning percentage (.537) among MLB’s 30 clubs and a top-five farm system in terms of talent — what are they doing hiring someone with essentially no managerial experience?
More than anything, it seems they value Crabbe’s upbeat attitude, passion for baseball and willingness to learn and do whatever it takes to succeed. It tracks when considering director of coaching and player development John Baker and how the Pirates have prioritized makeup over, say, decades of tactical experience.
“Managing Xs and Os, I’ll learn that. I’ll probably make some mistakes, too,” Crabbe said. “I’m not afraid of that. If anything, it’ll make me more versatile.
“But leading young men and helping coaches develop, as well ... I know I can do that, and I’m excited.”
Crabbe is an avid golfer and said he plays to a 2.9 handicap. One of his favorite stories involves how Tiger Woods learned — mastering putting, then learning more nuance and expanding out from the pin.
His version of “learning how to drive” will also include a batch of talented prospects Crabbe knows are hugely important to the Pirates’ future.
“I take that quite seriously,” Crabbe said. “It’s a really sacred and unique opportunity to help them develop.”
It’s a path Crabbe traveled, as well, although his was a little more expansive than navigating the Carolinas. Crabbe didn’t grow up with a ton of money and spent some of his family’s last dollars to purchase a one-way ticket here.
“But I knew I needed to move away to chase after this crazy idea of making it to the big leagues,” he said.
Around 15, Crabbe wound up on a travel team — the Gwinnett Tigers based out of Duluth, Ga. — that featured three more future big leaguers in Brandon Phillips, Brian McCann and Micah Owings, the group winning an amateur World Series.
After playing for a season at Young Harris College in Georgia, Crabbe transferred to Manatee Community College and actually starred against the Pirates in a 2002 spring training game, going 2 for 3 with a grand slam and two steals.
“That probably got me drafted higher,” said Crabbe, a 12th-round pick in 2002.
As much as Crabbe enjoyed playing, as his career wore on, he grew more consumed by the struggles of others, obsessed with learning ways to help them improve and also expanding his own knowledge base.
While working for IMG, Crabbe remembers seeing biomechanics reports around the facility, some of them on Pirates players such as Andrew McCutchen, Pedro Alvarez or Neil Walker. Crabbe challenged himself to learn about lateral flexion or rotational speeds, anything to help make him a better coach.
“I viewed that as forecasting a stock,” Crabbe said. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be a part of the game.’ If I want to improve, I need to know these things.’ “
Crabbe is also aware he’ll have to learn about leverage situations, handling pitchers and preparing minor league players not only for the next step but also to do everything possible to win that night’s game.
And while there’s plenty to learn and ways to grow, Crabbe knows that has never stopped him before.
“I’m very much about feel,” Crabbe said. “And in that sense, I feel really good about this opportunity.”