Glendale softball player Caitlyn Rydbom has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 28.
Rydbom went 2-for-3 with a double and a key 2-run single that jumpstarted the Lady Viking offense, helping Glendale beat Bishop McCort 7-1 in the District 6 class A quarterfinals.
“She’s a huge part of why we’ve been successful this season,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She’s solid behind the plate and when you need a clutch hit, she gets it. She’s a great team player and an awesome kid.”