The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basket ball team toppled Williamsport Christian on Tuesday 59-18.
Callie Manno paced the Lady Crusaders with 19 points and four rebounds. Lena Stone added 10 points and seven steals, while Kaija Ramkawsky had 10 points and six rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance—59
Shimmel 2 2-5 6, McTavish 1 0-0 2, Manno 9 1-2 19, Mann 3 0-0 6, Ramkawsky 5 0-0 10, Finney 1 0-0 2, Stone 5 0-0 10, Bloom 1 0-0 2, McGarry 1 0-1 2. Totals: 28 3-8 59.
Williamsport Christian—18
Manetta 3 0-2 6, Tisland 1 0-0 2, Barker 5 0-0 10. Totals: 9 0-2 18.
Score by Quarters
CACS 22 11 10 16—59
WC 0 10 8 0—18