The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team upended Grace Prep 41-23 on Tuesday night.
Susan Mann led the Lady Crusaders with 12 points and five steals. Elizabeth Shimmel had nine points and five rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance—41
Shimmel 3 3-7 9, McTavish 1 0-0 2, Manno 3 0-4 6, Mann 5 2-4 12, Ramkawsky 2 2-2 6, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Stone 2 0-0 4, McGarry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-17 41.
Grace Prep—23
Mylin 2 0-0 5, Riddle 0 0-0 0, Pan 1 0-0 2, Scott 0 0-0 0, Ruffner 4 1-4 9, Smith 1 0-0 2, Stine 0 0-0 0, Boyer 1 3-4 5, McKenzie 0 0-0 0, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Kingship 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-8 23.
Three-pointers: Mylin.
Score by Quarters
CACS 14 10 9 8—41
Grace Prep 4 5 6 8—23