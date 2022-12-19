The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was toppled by Blair County Christian 28-25 on Monday night.
Susan Mann led the Lady Crusaders with 10 steals, nine points and seven rebounds.
Kaija Ramkawsky had 18 rebounds, five steals and three points.
Clearfield Alliance—25
Shimmel 2 1-4 5, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 4 1-2 9, Ramkawsky 1 1-2 3, McGary 1 0-0 2, Stone 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 3-8 25.
Blair County Christian—28
Hughes 0 1-2 1, Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kane 0 0-0 0, Dull 8 3-9 19, Hileman 3 0-2 6, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Burres 0 0-0 0, Knepp 0 0-0 0, Spinazzola 0 0-0 0, Oldham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-13 28.
Score by Quarters
CACS 5 2 4 14—25
BCC 5 4 11 10—28