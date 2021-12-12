The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team was defeated 43-19 on Friday.
Callie Manno and Lena Stone each had six points for the Lady Crusaders. Elizabeth Shimmel added six rebounds and four points.
Clearfield Alliance (0-2) travels to Centre County Christian on Thursday.
Huntingdon Calvary Christian—43
Peachy 8 2-2 20, Corbin 2 0-0 4, Kuhstos 2 1-3 7, Bush 1 0-0 2, Mills 3 0-0 6, Penning 1 0-0 2, Suttles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-5 43.
Clearfield Alliance—19
Shimmel 1 2-4 4, McTavish 0 1-2 1, Manno 3 0-0 6, Mass 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2, Finney 0 0-0 0, Stone 2 0-2 6. Totals: 8 3-8 19.
Three-pointers: Peachy 2, Kuhstos 2.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon Calvary 15 12 14 2—43
CACS 2 2 5 10—19