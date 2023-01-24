The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team fell to visiting Blair County Christian 42-25 on Tuesday night.
Susan Mann netted 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals to lead the Lady Crusaders.
Blair County Christian—42
Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kane 2 0-0 4, Dull 8 0-0 16, Hileman 6 0-0 12, Oldham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 0-0 42.
Clearfield Alliance—25
Shimmel 2 3-3 7, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 1-2 3, Mann 5 3-3 13, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2, McGary 0 0-0 0, Stone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-8 25.
Score by Quarters
BCC 16 18 6 2—42
CACS 8 6 8 3—25