Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches over the mountains north of I-80, to just coating in the valleys. Ice accumulations of a light glaze on the highest ridgetops near I-80. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads could be slippery, mainly over the higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&