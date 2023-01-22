The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team fell to Johnstown Christian 49-19 on Friday.
Elizabeth Shimmel had six points and four rebounds for the Lady Crusaders.
Clearfield Alliance—19
Shimmel 2 2-5 6, McTavish 1 0-0 3, Manno 2 0-0 4, Mann 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 1 2-3 4, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Stone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-8 19.
Johnstown Christian—49
Sy. Mack 2 0-0 4, Sorg 2 0-0 4, Ressler 1 0-0 2, Speigle 6 0-0 12, Se. Mack 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 0-0 11, Burkey 5 0-0 10, Hostetter 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 0-0 49.
Three-pointers: McTavish. Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
CACS 0 5 4 10—19
Jtwn Christian 13 19 9 8—49