The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team dropped a 76-34 decision to Huntingdon Christian on Tuesday.
Remington Crawford led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Brennen Michael netted 11.
Richard Passmore ripped down 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists for CACS.
The Crusaders slipped to 0-3 with the loss.
Clearfield Alliance is back in action Friday, hosting Johnstown Christian School.
CACS—34
Passmore 1 0-0 2, Crawford 7 1-2 17, B. Michael 4 3-7 11, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-9 34.
Huntingdon Christian—76
Ginther 2 0-0 4, Allison 8 0-0 16, McCarty 6 3-4 15, Harven 8 0-0 17, Morningstar 1 0-0 2, Peachey 6 0-0 12, Sipes 5 0-2 10. Totals: 36 3-6 76.
Score by Quarters
CACS 2 20 7 5—34
Hunt. Christian 25 12 25 14—76