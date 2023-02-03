The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to Huntingdon Christian 34-26 on Friday.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 11 points.
Richard Passmore had eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Clearfield Alliance—26
Passmore 4 0-2 8, Crawford 1 0-0 3, B. Michael 5 0-0 11, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-2 26.
Huntingdon Calvary—34
Suttles 1 1-2 4, Bush 2 0-0 4, Gosizk 0 0-0 0, Lapp 4 6-7 14, Slusher 1 0-0 2, Lloyd 5 0-0 10, Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-9 34.
Three-pointers: Crawford, B. Michael. Suttles.
Score by Quarters
CACS 7 2 11 6—26
HCC 9 11 2 12—34