The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to Grace Prep 62-36 on Tuesday night.
Richard Passmore had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Crusaders, while Brennan Michael added 11 points and four steals.
Clearfield Alliance—36
Passmore 6 1-4 13, Crawford 3 0-2 6, B. Michael 5 1-1 11, Blowers 1 1-2 3, N. Michael 0 1-2 1, Ramkawsky 1 0-2 2, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-13 36.
Grace Prep—62
Maas 2 0-0 4, Byler 0 0-0 0, D. Mast 0 0-0 0, Foust 1 0-0 2, T. Mast 5 0-0 10, Jones 8 1-3 17, Hildebrand 5 0-0 10, Mylin 3 0-0 8, Brown 2 0-0 5, Gray 2 0-0 4, Costella 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 1-3 62.
Three-pointers: Mylin 2, Gray.
Score by Quarters
CACS 3 10 8 15—36
Grace Prep 16 17 14 15—62