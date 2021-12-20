The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team fell to Calvary Baptist 61-27 on Monday.
Remington Crawford led the Crusaders with 13 points and five rebounds. Brennan Michael added 12 points and three steals.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 0-5.
The Crusaders travel to Blair County Christian tonight.
Clearfield Alliance—27
Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 6 0-2 13, B. Michael 4 2-2 12, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-4 27.
Calvary Baptist—61
Shank 5 0-0 10, Meckley 8 0-3 18, Apjok 4 0-0 8, King 2 0-0 4, Helman 6 0-0 13, Murray 3 0-0 6, Velaro 0 0-2 0, Rattigan 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 0-5 61.
Three-pointers: B. Michael 2, Crawford. Meckley 2, Helman.
Score by Quarters
CACS 0 8 8 11—27
Calvary Baptist 22 12 15 12—61