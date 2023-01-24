The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to Blair County Christian 39-33 on Tuesday night.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Remington Crawford added eight points and six rebounds.
Blair County Christian—33
Maroucci 1 0-0 3, Mas. Andre 5 0-0 10, Claar 3 0-0 6, Mat. Andre 0 0-0 0, Burkett 1 0-0 2, Dull 6 0-0 12. Totals: 16 0 0-0 33.
Clearfield Alliance—29
Passmore 2 0-0 4, Crawford 4 0-0 8, B. Michael 6 1-2 13, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 1 0-0 2, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-2 29.
Three-pointers: Maroucci.
Score by Quarters
BCC 9 11 8 6—33
CACS 10 6 7 6—29