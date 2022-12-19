The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to Blair County Christian on Monday night 60-25.
Remington Crawford led the Crusaders with eight points. Richard Passmore added 10 rebounds and seven points.
Brennan Michael had six points.
Clearfield Alliance—25
Passmore 2 3-4 7, Crawford 3 1-2 8, B. Michael 3 0-0 6, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-6 25.
Blair County Christian—60
Ebersole 2 0-0 4, Marucci 3 0-0 6, Walter 0 0-0 0, A. Dull 7 0-0 14, Maroucci 2 0-0 5, Mas. Andre 4 2-2 10, Claar 1 0-0 2, Mat. Andre 1 0-0 2, Burkett 3 0-0 8, C. Dull 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 3-4 60.
Three-pointers: Crawford.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 10 9 0—25
BCC 19 19 18 4—60