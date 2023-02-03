The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team was topped by Huntingdon Calvary Christian 36-19 on Friday night.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with eight points. Susan Mann had eight steals and five points.
Clearfield Alliance—19
Shimmel 3 2-7 8, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 2 0-0 4, Mann 2 1-2 5, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Stone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-9 19.
Huntingdon Calvary—36
Peachy 0 0-0 0, Le. Corbin 0 0-0 0, Kuhstos 10 0-2 21, Bush 0 0-0 0, Mills 4 0-0 8, Penning 2 1-6 5, Suttles 1 0-0 2, Lloyd 0 0-0 0, La. Corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-8 36.
Three-pointers: Kuhstos.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 2 0 13—19
HCC 11 6 13 6—36