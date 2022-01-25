The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team fell to Huntingdon Calvary Christian 85-46 on Tuesday.

Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 17 points, while teammate Remington Crawford had 16.

Clearfield Alliance—46

Passmore 1 0-0 2, Crawford 8 0-0 16, B. Michael 6 5-8 17, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 1 0-0 2, Fitt 2 0-0 4, Shaw 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 5-8 46.

Huntingdon Calvary

Christian—85

Kuhstos 11 1-2 26, Snook 7 0-0 15, Montoro 4 0-0 8, Bush 5 0-0 11, Gosizk 0 1-2 1, Lapp 6 2-2 15, Slusher 1 0-0 2, Lloyd 2 0-0 4, Lane 2 0-0 4. Totals: 38 4-6 85.

Three-pointers: Shaw. Kuhstos 3, Snook, Bush, Lapp.

Score by Quarters

CACS 8 13 14 11—46

HCC 27 19 19 9—85

