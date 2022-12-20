The Clearfield Alliance Christian School’s boys basketball team topped Great Commission 38-24 on Tuesday.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 14 points and added seven steals. Richard Passmore netted eight points and ripped down 26 rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance—38
Passmore 3 2-5 8, Crawford 2 0-0 4, B. Michael 7 0-2 14, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 2 0-0 4, Manno 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 2-8 38.
Great Commission—24
Higgins 2 4-8 8, Lohsi 1 0-0 3, Hatch 0 0-0 0, Guise 3 0-0 8, Best 1 0-0 3, Tippery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-8 24.
Three-pointers: Lohsi, Guise 2, Best.
Score by Quarters
CACS 13 0 9 16—38
Great Commission 6 6 6 6—24