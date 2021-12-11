BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team dropped a 51-45 decision to Clarion-Limestone Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Lions led 18-9 after one quarter and held the Lady Bison off the rest of the way.
Cayleigh Walker (12), Emma Hipps (11) and Riley Ryen (11) were all in double figures for Clearfield, which fell to 0-2 this season.
The Lady Bison visit Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
Clearfield—45
Hudson 0 0-0 0, Glunt 1 1-2 3, Walker 6 0-4 12, Ryen 3 2-4 11, Hipps 2 6-11 11, Kitchen 2 0-0 6, Fedder 1 0-0 2.Totals: 16 9-23 45.
Clarion-Limestone—51
Milliron 4 3-9 11, K. Dunn 4 2-4 10, Wiant 4 2-3 10, Coull 1 0-2 2, Leadbetter 8 2-4 18, Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0, J. Dunn 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-22 51.
Three-pointers: Ryen 3, Kitchen 2, Hipps.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 12 9 15—45
Clarion-Limestone 18 10 9 14—51