FLINTON — Alyson Buterbaugh cracked a pair of home runs Friday against Mount Union to help the Lady Vikings get past the Trojans 10-5.
Buterbaugh hit a 3-run shot in the bottom of the first after Mount Union had taken a 4-0 lead in the top of the frame.She added a solo homer in the third that tied the game at 4-4. Buterbaugh ended her day with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Jillian Taylor added three hits, including a double, while Riley Best and Abbey Williams each had two hits.
Kaprice Cavalet, Hanna Noel and Cindy Richards all doubled for the Lady Vikings.
Best got the win, tossing a complete game and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits. She walked four Lady Trojans and struck out eight.
Glendale improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings are back in action today at the Portage Tournament.
They play unbeaten Clearfield (8-0) at 11 a.m.
Central Cambria and Portage square off in the other first-round matchup.
Mount Union—5
Smith cf 3100, Williams ss 4000, Crisswell c 3110, Sheeder rf 3100, Gardner 2b-3b 3123, Yocum 3b-p 3100, Dimoff 1b 2010, Glover 2b 0000, Brodbeck p-1b 3000, Cramer lf 3011, O’Leary 0000. Totals: 27-5-5-4.
Glendale—10
Best p 3120, Noel ss 4010, Peterson cf 4111, Buterbaugh 3b 4334, Ko. Cavalet 3b 0100, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4110, Taylor rf 4231, C. Richards dp 3110, Williams 1b 4021, Rydbom c 4023, Kasaback (flex) lf 0000, A. Richards 0000. Totals: 34-10-16-10.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 400 100 0— 5 5 0
Glendale 301 123 x—10 16 3
Errors—Buterbaugh 2, Ko. Cavalet. LOB—Mount Union 7, Glendale 9. DP—Glendale. 2B—Noel, Ka. Cavalet, C. Richards, Taylor. HR—Gardner; Buterbaugh 2. HBP—Smith (by Best), Gardner (by Smith). SB—Smith 2; Taylor. CS—Sheeder.
Pitching
Mount Union: Brodbeck—4 1/3 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Yocum—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Glendale: Best—7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Best (2-0). LP—Brodbeck.