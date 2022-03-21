PATTON — A $200 million wind turbine project planned for the sprawling Rock Run Recreation property in Clearfield and Cambria counties has been delayed.
Originally expected to start construction now, the project is still in the hands of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to former state Rep. Gary Haluska, D-Patton. Haluska is chairman of the board that oversees the ATV park located near the village of St. Lawrence.
Haluska said Monday that the plans have been submitted to DCNR and are not yet approved, and a power contract has not yet been submitted.
“The survey crews have been out here and the project is mapped out,” Haluska said in a telephone interview. “We’re hoping to get approval over the summer and start construction in the fall.”
According to DCNR Spokewsoman Christina Novak, the agency is involved in the project because the state has a significant amount of public grant funding in the acquisition and development of the Rock Run Recreation Area. Millions in state funding have been invested into the tract since March 2004.
“Competitive Power Ventures submitted a proposal to DCNR for a wind farm across portions of (Rock Run) in November 2021 with additional documentation in January 2022,” Novak said. “The wind farm will result in permanent surface impacts that create a conversion of use.”
Novak explianed that these surface impacts include the wind turbine pads, foundations and laydown areas as well as the switchyard/substation areas and above ground junction boxes.
“DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation is actively working with Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority and CPV through the conversion process,” Novak continued. “A formal response to CPV’s wind energy proposal was provided on March 3 outlining the documentation needed to resolve the conversion of use, including a survey and appraisal of the proposed replacement land to be added to Rock Run Recreation Area to mitigate the conversion of use.
“Ultimate approval of the conversion is contingent upon receipt of the final surveys for the conversion area and replacement land, and a deed for the replacement property that includes the DCNR protective language,” Novak said.
In September of 2021, Clearfield County Planning Commission approved a three-lot subdivision in Chest Township for the placement of three wind turbines.
Competitive Power Ventures Rogue of Braintree, Mass. and Silver Springs, Md. is planning to install 18 or 19 wind turbines at the Rock Run site in Clearfield and Cambria counties. The bulk of the project will be in Cambria County with up to three wind turbines and a substation being located in Clearfield County, according to John Haffner of CPV.
Construction was originally expected to start in early 2022 and take about 14 months to complete. The project is expected to create about 100 construction jobs and there would be a half a dozen full-time maintenance staff employed on the site for the life of the facility.
Hafner said the turbines will look similar to other wind turbines in the area except the new ones will be larger. The new wind turbines will be roughly 650 feet tall with rotars approximately 162 meters (531.5 feet) across.
Parts for the wind turbines will be built all over the world and would be transported to the site. He said they are still working out the details of how to get all the parts to the site because many of the parts are large and heavy. For example, the rotor blades are 81 meters (265 feet) long, Hafner said.
The company will be improving existing roads and building a few new roads for the turbines. He said the access roads will all be gravel roads and visitors to the Rock Run Recreation Area will be able to ride up to the turbines.
The total tract of land is 5,852 acres.