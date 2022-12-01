NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Beacon Mobility on Thursday announced the acquisition of two transportation companies located in Northern Cambria — Tri-County Transportation and Health Ride Plus.
Both founded in 1964, Tri-County provides student transportation to Cambria Heights School District and additional schools and organizations and Health Ride provides paratransit, non-emergency transportation services to 18 counties in the Central and Western Pennsylvania region.
Tri County and Health Ride are both 100% family owned and combined operate a fleet of nearly 475 vehicles supported by 375 employees. Tri-County currently provides school transportation for seven school districts and operates a fleet of 188 school buses with 241 drivers.
With expertise in catering to rural school districts, Tri-County provides superior services to local school districts to transport students safely to and from school every day.
Health Ride supports various health care facilities, government agencies and home and community-based programs in 18 counties, with a fleet of 100 vehicles supported by 97 drivers. Services include specialized transportation for ambulatory, wheelchair and stretcher transport, in addition to non-medical transportation for recreation, social and other purposes. Health Ride is available 24-hours a day, seven-days a week and on average completes over 180,000 trips annually.