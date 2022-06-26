PHILIPSBURG — Snappy’s Convenience Stores is increasing wages by five percent across its retail locations in central Pennsylvania.
“You can’t have a successful business without great people,” Snappy’s co-owner Keith Powell said. “We are always trying to make Snappys a better place to work and shop. We have increased pay but that’s not even the best part.”
The company’s push to increase wages comes on the heels of bonuses that have been offered for the last two years for full and part-time staff, and a $2 minimum wage increase that took effect in June 2021, all in an effort to retain and attract quality hires.
Snappy’s also runs an employee referral program where if a current employee refers a candidate who ends up getting hired, the referring staff member receives a $1,000 referral bonus.
Snappy’s operates 11 branded convenience stores and one Subway. Of the Snappy’s-branded locations, five offer made-to-order food with full-service grilles, and eight offer beer and wine products from local and national retailers.
Part of JJ Powell, Inc., Snappy’s is a locally-owned chain of convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania with locations in Allenwood, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Clearfield, Curwensville, Houtzdale, Lewistown, Milesburg, Philipsburg, and State College.