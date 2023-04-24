Smoke Run couple creates memorial bench

SMOKE RUN — Luke and Leesha Rannels, owners of Rannels Custom Creations LLC Log Furniture in Smoke Run, recently created quite the attention drawing piece of custom furniture in memory of Seth Gallaher, a local man killed in a car accident in 2018.
“We want our projects to benefit others in a sentimental way, and truly mean something to our clients that they cherish. Our success as a business is not based on what goes into our bank account, it is the reaction and appreciation of our work from others as well as the pride and passion we have, that determines our success, said the couple.
“We are honored to be chosen to do these kinds of projects, with creative freedom and only want Seth to be honored by this.”
The company, known for woodworking and furniture making, is owned and operated by the Rannels only, and will continue to stay that way, the couple said.
“We only want to use our gift of talent to make a comfortable living for our family and create wood crafts and furniture that are one of a kind and will be here long after we’re gone.”