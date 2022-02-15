DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Ashley Shearer to its medical staff.
Shearer joins the team at Penn Highlands Family Medicine, 502 Park Ave. in Clearfield.
Shearer provides comprehensive care for illnesses and diseases, annual exams, preventative care, recommended health screenings and more. As a family medicine specialist, Shearer sees patients of all ages and cares for the whole family.
Common treatments and procedures include aches and pains, allergies, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, major illnesses, minor illnesses and rashes.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Family Medicine, Shearer practiced at the Emergency Department at Penn Highlands DuBois, the cardiovascular intensive care unit at the Penn Highlands Heart Center in DuBois and Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance Service in Curwensville. She gained additional clinical experience at Penn Highlands Oncology/Hematology, Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Clearfield Jefferson Primary Care Associates, Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Altoona Regional Hospital in Altoona and Altoona VA Hospital in Altoona.
Shearer earned her Master of Science in nursing from Simmons University in Boston, Mass., and her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Associate of Science in nursing from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners.
To make an appointment or to find out more about family medicine at Penn Highlands, call 814-765-2950 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/familymedicine.