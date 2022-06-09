Clearfield Square — formerly known for decades as Clearfield Mall — saw another anchor store open on Thursday.
Roses Department store, which now occupies the space vacated by JCPenney, officially opened at 9 a.m., according to Plymouth Meeting-based Pennmark Management Co. Spokesman Justin Bartholomew.
The 38,720-square-foot department store currently has 25 employees and has a target of 30. Bartholomew described the event as a “soft opening to work out the bugs.”
“The store looks phenomenal,” Bartholomew said in a telelphone interview. “This for us, and Clearfield, is big news. It was big when we signed (the lease), but now that they’re open, we have a new department store in town and they are excited to be here.”
Roses home base is Henderson, N.C.
“They took the entire JCPenney space. We took down the old salon as well to make room for retail and warehousing,” Bartholomew said, saying the store’s improvements were the result of a joint effort between Pennmark and Roses. “We upgraded the lighting, flooring, and more.”
Pennmark purchased the mall property in October 2018 from Johnstown-based Zamias Services. Since the purchase, Pennmark has invested funds into property improvements including facade renovations, parking lot improvements as well as filling the vacant spaces.
“Currently, I have three store space and a couple kiosks available,” Bartholomew said. “We are about 95% occupied. We are in the process of getting quotes to upgrade the flooring for the interior sidewalk.”
The vacancies that are available are the former Goodwill space that opened after Goodwill relocated to a larger space in the facility, and two smaller stores with 2,000 and 3,000 square feet available.
Anytime Fitness opened in February 2021 followed by Harbor Freight opening in September 2021. Ollie’s expanded to a 45,000-square foot space and just recently, the state Wines & Spirits store and Drivers License Center both renewed long-term leases.
“That shows strength in the center with long-term commitments,” Bartholomew said.