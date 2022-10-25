River’s Edge Realty, dba Amon, Shimmel & Walsh, a real estate company serving Clearfield, Jefferson, and Centre Counties, has announced its new logo, brand identity, and the launch of its new website as part of the ongoing evolution of our company’s brand.
The business has grown and evolved over the last 40 years, and owners felt it was time for a change.
Owners chose a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures the company’s vision to continue River’s Edge Realty as an established, full-service, local and independent real estate firm with expertise, honesty, and ethical representation.
The company also launched its new website, www.RiversEdgeRealtyLLC.com. The enhanced features of this website give clients a user-friendly platform to assist them in their real estate search.
The task in the upcoming months will be to update real estate signs, business cards, and promotional materials with the new logo.
New owners Dottie Spera, Khristina Brewer and Kimberly Kovall said, “We’re excited to open this new chapter in our real estate careers. With the many years of experience and knowledge of our agents and the technological expertise of Dark Horse Media Solutions, we have the tools we need to bring this company into the 21st century while still providing excellent customer service to all our clients.”
These changes come after it was announced in July, that Amon, Shimmel and Walsh ownership transferred to River’s Edge Realty, LLC. The change in ownership, brand, logo, and website reflects both the evolution of the company, as well as its vision for the future. The company’s staff, agents, and dedication to serving the area’s real estate needs will not change.