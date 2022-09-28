The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Rankin as the new CCCTC Health Occupations Technology instructor.
Rankin graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, and a minor in psychology. She also completed graduate school at Capella University and earned her Masters of Science degree in nursing, specializing in leadership and administration. She has 19 years of experience as a registered nurse where she specialized in high-risk obstetrics and pediatrics, medical, surgical, telemetry, case management, and leadership.
The Health Occupations Technology program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools.