Penn State Federal Credit Union helps fight hunger with YMCA of Centre County

BELLEFONTE — Penn State Federal Credit Union donated $15,000 to the YMCA of Centre County’s Backpack Program – a service that is needed now more than ever for children and families struggling with food insecurity.
The program, which was started in November of 2014 in one school district, now serves eight local school districts. Each week during the school year, backpacks full of food are distributed to more than 1,300 local children.
Aside from oversight and food ordering, the program is run mostly by volunteers who pack the backpacks and deliver them to the schools. Each Friday afternoon during the school year, participating students receive a backpack containing meals and snacks to take home with them for the weekend. On Monday, they return their empty backpack to the school so it can be refilled for the following weekend.
“The Penn State Federal family is pleased to be a part of the Backpack program again this school year. A child fed for the weekend is a success story. Thank you to the YMCA for being there for the kids,” said Cheryl Barr, CEO of Penn State Federal Credit Union.
Mel Curtis, Director of the Y’s Anti-Hunger Programs says, “The Penn State Federal Credit Union’s continued financial support is extremely important to the success and sustainability of the Backpack Program. Their donation to support this program has made a major impact in many children’s lives so they have food for the weekend. Their passion to help others is greatly appreciated and very sincere because they recognize that no child should ever go hungry!”
No child is turned away from the opportunity to participate in the Backpack Program. Parents may receive more information about enrolling their child/children by contacting their child’s school.
The program serves Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Penns Valley, State College and West Branch Area school districts. Visit www.ymcaocc.org for more information.