MONONGAHELA — Louis J. Panza, Jr., President of Penn Highlands Mon Valley, is planning to retire by the end of 2022. His retirement date is dependent upon the completion of a national search for a successor who will transition into the newly created role of Regional Market President — Southwestern Region.
Panza joined Monongahela Valley Hospital in 1984 as controller, and soon after accepted responsibilities as senior vice president/chief financial officer.
He assumed the role of president and CEO in 2004.
In 2021, when Monongahela Valley Hospital began its affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare, Panza remained with the hospital as its President.
“We are grateful for Lou’s leadership and untiring commitment to the health and wellness of the Mon Valley region,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“The entire Penn Highlands staff wishes him a relaxing and enjoyable retirement.”