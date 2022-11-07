Penn Highlands Healthcare to open Center of Excellence

DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a new $24.3 million state-of-the-art Center of Excellence on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois West. The four-story complex will serve as the hub of the health system’s outpatient neuroscience, orthopedics and sports medicine, rehabilitation, gynecology/obstetrics and pediatrics services in DuBois.
The Center of Excellence, which is located at 123 Hospital Ave. in DuBois, provides convenient and easy access for patients, as well as innovative therapies delivered with advanced technology.
The patient-centric complex is designed for patient comfort and convenience.
One of the most advanced features of the Center is the self-rooming technology that is being used in the Women and Children’s Center on the second floor for greater efficiency. This Center includes Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Penn Highlands Perinatology and Penn Highlands Pediatrics. Upon registration, patients are given a tracking badge that directs them to an exam room. Each exam room has two entrances which are located on different sides of the room – one for patients and the other for staff. The tracking system alerts providers when a room is occupied and ready for them to enter.
The Center offers women complete gynecological and obstetrical care in a comfortable atmosphere as well as Penn Highlands Perinatology for mothers with high-risk pregnancies who require more specialized care. In addition, Penn Highlands Pediatrics provides care for all ages of children and adolescents for a wide variety of conditions.
The first floor houses the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, where Penn Highlands orthopedic providers deliver specialized care for all types of joint, bone and muscle issues. The Center has imaging services onsite to capture patient x-rays. The Rehabilitation Center’s outpatient therapies suite is staffed by skilled professionals who help people of all ages and abilities regain function through physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. The Rehabilitation Center offers state-of-the art equipment to help maximize recovery along with ample space for therapeutic exercise. Added features include aqua therapy and private treatment areas.
The ground floor houses the Penn Highlands Neuroscience suite where expert neurology and neurosurgery specialists help improve the quality of life for patients suffering from disorders of the brain and nervous system. The suite includes PH Neurology, PH Neurosurgery and Rehabilitation Disorder Services.
The building has two entrances. Patients can enter on the ground floor, which provides easy access to the Medical Arts Building for lab testing, or on the first floor.
The third floor provides approximately 25,000 square feet available for future outpatient services.
Penn Highlands Pediatrics is currently seeing patients in the Center of Excellence. The other service lines are expected to welcome patients in the near future.