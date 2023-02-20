DUBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois is helping to raise the next generation of physicians through its Graduate Medical Education program.
Physician education and training includes undergraduate studies, medical school and a residency program. Some physicians, who are pursuing certain specialties, continue with advanced fellowship training.
“Throughout the United States, there is an increasing need for physicians in rural areas — including here in Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Wilson, DO, Director of the Penn Highlands DuBois Family Medicine Residency Program. “Penn Highlands Healthcare developed challenging residency and fellowship programs that concentrate on educating physicians to competently, confidently and compassionately meet the demands of rural healthcare,” he added.
Penn Highlands DuBois established its GME program in 2017 to help train physicians – especially for rural healthcare. The program, which is accredited through the Accreditation Council for Graduated Medical Education, offers two residency disciplines — Family Medicine and Psychiatry — as well as a fellowship program in Sports Medicine.
Physicians training in the three-year Family Medicine Residency Program work one-on-one with attending physicians to see patients and perform procedures in multiple inpatient and outpatient settings. The Family Medicine residents have the opportunity to complete rotations in internal medicine, orthopedics, urology, sports medicine and other areas.
In 2021, Penn Highlands expanded its GME Program to include a Psychiatry Residency Program. The four-year program offers a comprehensive, patient-centered curriculum which prepares graduates for a broad scope of practice. The psychiatry residents receive diverse training through specialized inpatient and outpatient programs for children and adolescents, adults and the geriatric population.
In 2022, the Penn Highlands GME Program began offering a Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.
The one-year program enables one new fellow a year to work with some of the region’s best Sports Medicine physicians. It provides opportunities for rotations, one-on-one time with attending physicians, time in the sports medicine clinic, on-site sports care, inpatient care and non-sports ambulatory care.
While the Penn Highlands GME Program provides invaluable hands-on training for physicians, the presence of residents and fellows in the hospital and throughout the health system provides an infusion of new ideas and techniques, benefitting established physicians, other hospital staff members and most importantly patients.