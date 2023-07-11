Penn Highlands Healthcare celebrates graduating residents

Penn Highlands Healthcare recognized their fourth class of graduates from the Graduate Medical Education program at a ceremony on Friday, June 30.
The program has seen 14 family medicine residency graduates to date. This year, that number becomes 19 with five graduates in the 2023 class: Kaylin Darling, MD; Jonathan Soekamto, DO; Kaylin Strauser-Curtis, DO; Alexander Westcott, DO; and Alexis Zimmerman, DO.
Darling attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and plans to return there after graduation as an assistant clinical professor of medicine and public health.
Soekamto attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and plans to work as a primary care physician in Chickasha, Okla.
Strauser-Curtis also studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She plans to stay at Penn Highlands Healthcare to complete the sports medicine fellowship and work at the orthopedics and sports medicine clinic in the Clarion Community Medical Building.
Westcott earned his medical degree from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and plans to work as a primary care physician in Fair Lawn, N.J.
Zimmerman attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Zimmerman will be staying at Penn Highlands Healthcare and focusing on geriatric medicine in their long-term care facilities.
The Educator of the Year award was presented to Renee Allenbaugh, MD. Allenbaugh is an associate director of the family medicine residency program at Penn Highlands. She also works as the Regional Hospitalist Program Director for Apogee Physicians for the health system.
In 2015, Penn Highlands DuBois received its institutional accreditation from the American Council for Graduate Medical Education and registered for their first class of Family Medicine residents in 2017. The program is accredited through the Accreditation Council for Graduated Medical Education and has grown to offer a Family Medicine Residency Program, a Psychiatry Residency Program, and a Sports Medicine Fellowship.
Physicians that participate in the three-year Family Medicine Residency Program work closely with Penn Highlands physicians in various specialties to see patients in outpatient and inpatient settings. The Family Medicine residents have electives to choose from that allow them to gain experience in specialties of their choosing.