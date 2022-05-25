STATE COLLEGE — Representatives from Penn Highlands Healthcare were joined by government and community leaders as well as the architect and general contractor to break ground for a new $70 million technologically advanced hospital and medical office building in State College.
“This is an exciting day for Penn Highlands Healthcare and the State College community,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Although there are eight hospitals in our health system, this marks the first one that we are designing and building to our specifications.”
According to Fontaine, the new hospital, which will be named Penn Highlands State College, will provide the same level of care offered by the other hospitals in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system. The Medical Office Building will be located adjacent to the hospital to provide convenient outpatient services for the entire family.
Penn Highlands State College will offer:
- Innovative therapies for advanced care.
- Emergency Department with 10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room for prompt assessment and expert care.
- Surgical Department with three high-tech operating suites and an endoscopy procedure room
- 18 modern, private inpatient rooms
- Medical imaging department
- Pulmonary function lab for screening, diagnosis and treatment.
State College Medical Office Building will offer:
- A QCare Walk-in Clinic providing care for infants to seniors.
- Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center
- Nationally respected oncologists.
- Radiation services.
- Family medicine, pediatric and specialty care physicians.
- Life’s Journey OB/GYN Services
- Women’s medical imaging
- Penn Highlands Lung Center
- Penn Highlands Heart Center
- Laboratory services
- Retail pharmacy with drive-thru service.
“The State College campus is yet another demonstration of Penn Highlands’ commitment to provide the highest quality health care to Central Pennsylvania counties,” said Rhonda Halstead, Penn Highlands Healthcare Regional Market President — Central Region, who is managing the construction and launch of Penn Highlands State College. “I am confident that people in State College and surrounding communities will rely on Penn Highlands Healthcare for all of their health and wellness needs.”
The hospital and medical office building, which will be located at 239 Colonnade Boulevard in Patton Township, are projected to be completed in spring 2024.