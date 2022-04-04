DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has made several key leadership changes to further its regional approach to the delivery of healthcare services in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania.
Rhonda Halstead, MSM, President of Penn Highlands Clearfield, has been named Regional Market President – Central Region, which includes Huntingdon, Blair and Centre counties.
In this newly created position, Halstead will oversee operations at Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Penn Highlands Tyrone. In addition, she will manage the construction and launch of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s new hospital in State College. Her regional team will include Joe Myers, MBA, president of Penn Highlands Huntingdon, and Anna M. Anna, RN, BSN, MHA, president of Penn Highlands Tyrone.
Halstead’s current responsibilities at Penn Highlands Clearfield will be assumed by Bradley J. Chapman, MBA, FACHE, the current president of Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys. Chapman will serve in the dual role of president at both Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Clearfield.
“These executives have shown exceptional leadership skills in their current roles and will complement the health system’s overall regionalization strategy as it continues to evolve,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Over the last several years, strategic efforts have been made to regionalize fiscal services, human resources, recruitment, supply chain, fund development and marketing/communications along with the addition of system service line managers.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on Sept. 30, 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone that have served area communities for the past 100+ years.