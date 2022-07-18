CNB Financial Corporation has announced that Michael D. Peduzzi, President of CNB Bank, assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank, effective July 1.
This appointment is a continuation of the planned transition of Peduzzi as successor to Joseph B. Bower, Jr. following Bower’s retirement announcement in February 2021.
Peduzzi will lead the bank in the development and execution of the strategic plan and have the overall responsibility for CNB’s banking divisions including CNB Bank, BankOnBuffalo, ERIEBANK, FCBank and Ridge View Bank.
He will also continue to serve as a key liaison in dealing with the corporation and bank’s external auditing firm in completion and timely submission of all required financial reports, and other accounting and tax matters, as the bank is the primary operating entity of CNB.
With over 34 years’ experience serving the banking and financial services industries, immediately prior to joining CNB, Peduzzi most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Mid-Penn Bank.
A native of Ebensburg, Peduzzi graduated from Bishop Carroll High School. He later graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of Pennsylvania and is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.