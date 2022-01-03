The board of directors of CNB Financial Corporation has elected Michael Peduzzi, President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank, to the CNB Bank Board of Directors effective Jan. 1.
Peduzzi was hired as President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank in August 2021. In this role, Peduzzi leads the bank in the execution of the strategic plan. He works with the chief executive officer and board of directors of CNB to develop and direct the financial policies and practices of the bank’s retail, commercial, wealth management, and private banking divisions to ensure that financial objectives, goals, and institutional growth targets are met.
Peduzzi has over 34 years of experience in banking and financial services, having most recently served as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of a Pennsylvania community bank. During this time, he has served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.
A native of Ebensburg, Peduzzi graduated from Bishop Carroll High School. He later graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.