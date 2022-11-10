CNB Financial Corporation, the parent company of CNB Bank, announced that Michael Peduzzi, currently the Vice President of CNB and the President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank, was appointed to the board of directors of CNB effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Peduzzi was previously appointed to the board of directors of CNB Bank and will continue to serve on the board of directors of CNB Bank. CNB previously announced that Peduzzi will succeed Joseph B. Bower, Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB on Dec. 31. On Nov. 8, Bower informed CNB of his retirement from the boards of directors of CNB and CNB Bank, effective Dec. 31.
Peduzzi, who is also a licensed certified public accountant, has over 34 years’ experience serving the banking and financial services industries.
“We are pleased to welcome Mike Peduzzi as a board member,” said Peter Smith, Charmain of the Boards of Directors of both CNB and CNB Bank. “With Mike’s extensive financial and banking expertise, he will bring valuable perspective to our Boards of Directors.”