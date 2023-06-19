STATE COLLEGE — To make parking easier for patients and visitors during the construction of the patient tower, beginning Monday, June 19, Mount Nittany Medical Center will be offering a valet parking option to patients and visitors from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients and visitors may drop off and pick up their vehicle at the main entrance of the Medical Center during the valet service hours. After hours, they will be able to retrieve their keys from the front desk.
The cars will be located in the valet lot across the Emergency Department. New signage in the parking lots will direct the traffic flow.
Please note patients and visitors are welcome to park their own cars in the designated lots.
The valet service is operated by Onsight Healthcare, a national organization that exclusively supports healthcare organizations.
Mount Nittany Health recently hosted a groundbreaking celebration to officially mark the start of construction on the new patient tower at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Opening in 2026, the new patient tower will deliver an advanced patient-centered experience and serve an expanding number of Mount Nittany Health providers. This strategic investment builds on Mount Nittany Health’s commitment to its mission of ‘Healthier people, stronger community,’ and is part of the health system’s focus on providing award-winning care close to home.
More information, including updates about the new tower project, will be posted at mountnittany.org/patient-tower.