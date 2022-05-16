DUBOIS — In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, Ben Franklin Technology Partners recently sponsored a BIG IDEA contest targeting innovators working in the maker economy, forest products, outdoors and recreation, and even tech-manufacturing. The winner will receive a prize package that includes:
- Up to $50,000 in cash
- The opportunity to win an additional $2,500 in a People’s Choice Award sponsored by CNB Bank
- The chance to pitch the business concept for a $10,000 seed grant from Ben Franklin
- A guaranteed seat in an upcoming business accelerator program.
The following regional entrepreneurs and finalists will pitch their business concepts to a team of independent judges: American Precast Industries, Billett Electric, Brinc Building Products, Neodime, Nimbus-T Global, and The PA Mushroom Company.
Presentations via ZOOM will be held Thursday, June 9, at North Central PA LaunchBox at Penn State DuBois, 2 East Long Ave. from 2 to 5 p.m. RSVP at https://2022pawildsbigideacontest.eventbrite.com.