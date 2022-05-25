WEEDVILLE — PA Made Clothing & Arts Co., an Elk County-based shop offering a variety of apparel and merchandise all inspired by Pennsylvania, Elk County, and the outdoors, is celebrating the grand opening of their brick-and-mortar store located in Weedville.
Grand opening activities will include merchandise giveaways, light refreshments, and a drawing for a gift certificate. The celebration is slated to be held Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 during store hours 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 18452 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville.
“I created PA Made as a business and brand that celebrates our local area, the people, and the outdoors,” said Mickayla Poland, owner and artist. “Since starting in 2017, we have received so much support from the community and the tourists that opening the storefront was naturally the next step. This is a dream of mine and I’m very excited to celebrate it at our grand opening.”
Each PA Made product is a unique original design drawn or created by Poland. She started with just a few stickers and now expanded into over 30 sticker designs and a variety of clothing, keychains, and more. The new PA Made shop also includes a variety of other products handmade by Pennsylvanian artisans that are also inspired by nature like candles, body products, and jewelry.
The new location is conveniently located on state Route 255 in Weedville and provides ample parking for the public to come to celebrate and shop the new PA Made store firsthand.
For the summer season, PA Made will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more, visit online at pamadeshop.com or on Facebook at PA Made.