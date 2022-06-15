Lawrence Township Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision and land development plan for a Dollar General store to be located in Hyde.
The store will be located between the Rainbow Car Wash and the railroad tracks along Fullerton Street.
The entire lot 1.33 acres and is owned by James and Shari Collins and 0.78 acres is being subdivided for the new store. The new store could be completed next spring, according to Steve Kirsch of Herbert Rowland & Grubic of State College, the engineers for the project.
When asked how large the store would be, Kirsch said it would be a “typical” Dollar General Store.
The planning commission made its recommendation contingent on the plans meeting all requirements by the state Department of Environmental Protection and review from the township’s engineers.
Planning Commission member Dave Nelson reported DEP sent a letter to the township stating the project still has a few issues that need completed before it can be approved. Township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said the township’s engineers Keller Engineers Inc. of Hollidaysburg have yet to submit its review of the project.
Kirsch said they still have a few documents they need to submit to DEP and they are still in the process obtaining all the necessary easements, but said they would all be completed as required.
The planning commission unanimously approved the recommendation. Karen Potts and Dave Nelson were in attendance in person; Loretta Wagner attended via telephone; Rebekah Graham and Bill Thompson were absent.